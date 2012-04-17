New Issue-FMS prices 300 mln stg 2014 bond

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fms Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 12, 2014

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.975

Reoffer price 99.975

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2014 UKT

Payment Date April 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0775390189

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.