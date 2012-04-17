New Issue-FMS prices 300 mln stg 2014 bond

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fms Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 12, 2014
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.975
Reoffer price 99.975
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2014 UKT
Payment Date April 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.