#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices $4.0 bln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date April 2, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.683

Yield 0.732 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.8bp

over the 0.375 pct April 2015 UST

Payment Date April 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Morgan Stanley & UBS

Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 10 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s shelf programme

ISIN US500769FC35

