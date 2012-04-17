FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Oaktree to make firm bid for Jakks Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management Funds, which offered to buy toymaker Jakks Pacific in September, said it will make a firm offer and had hired proxy solicitors to replace the company’s board if necessary.

“Oaktree has no confidence in the capability and credibility of the current board and management team,” it said in a letter to the company’s board.

Oaktree said it will fund the deal with a combination of equity and debt, and said Guggenheim Partners will provide the debt required to complete deal.

