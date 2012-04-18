India shares manage gains; ITC falls

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares managed slight gains as auto makers still benefited after this week’s central bank’s rate cut was expected to lower the cost of financing vehicle purchases, but traders also booked profits on recent out-performers such as ITC.

ITC fell 1.54 percent, while Tata Motors rose 2.7 percent.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 0.2 percent at 17,392.39 points, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.19 percent to 5,300 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)