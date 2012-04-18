New Issue- Neptune Orient prices S$400 mln 2017 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Neptune Orient Lines Ltd

Issue Amount S$400 million

Maturity Date April 26, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank, HSBC, OCBC & Standard Chartered bank

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.