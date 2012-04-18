FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 FRN
April 18, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Reoffer price 100.031

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Payment Date April 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse,

DZ Bank, Landesbank Berlin & Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 550 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0767839185

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

