New Issue-CBA prices 1.5 bln euro 2022 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Guarantor Perpeutual corporate Trust Ltd

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 03, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.219

Spread 89 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.6bp

over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,

Deutsche Bank & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0775914277

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.