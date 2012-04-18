New Issue-CBA prices 1.5 bln euro 2022 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Guarantor Perpeutual corporate Trust Ltd
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 03, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.219
Spread 89 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.6bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date May 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Deutsche Bank & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
