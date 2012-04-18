New Issue-BPCE adds 250 mln euros to 2017 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 103.174
Reoffer price 103.174
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.37 billion
euro when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.