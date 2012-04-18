New Issue-ICO adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Payment Date April 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.1 billion
euro when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.