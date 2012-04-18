New Issue-Municipality Finance prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Municipality Finance

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date April 25, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.695

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Daiwa Capital Markets,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

