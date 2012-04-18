FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Municipality Finance prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond
April 18, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Municipality Finance prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Municipality Finance

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date April 25, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.695

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Daiwa Capital Markets,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

