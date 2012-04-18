New Issue-Municipality Finance prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Municipality Finance
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date April 25, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.695
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Daiwa Capital Markets,
Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
