New Issue-PEMEX prices A$150 mln 2017 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower PEMEX

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date April 25, 2017

Coupon 6.125 pct

Issue price 99.715

Reoffer price 99.715

Yield 6.193 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

