New Issue-Kommuninvest i Sverige prices $1.25 bln 2015 bond

April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kommuninvest i Sverige
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date April 27, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.96
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62bp
over the CT3
Payment Date April 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, Nomura & Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.