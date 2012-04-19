FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 1.2 bln SEK to 2032 bond
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 1.2 bln SEK to 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.2 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 01, 2032

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date April 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.2 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0773669972

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

