New Issue-KBN adds 100 mln stg to 2015 bond

April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 23, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.571
Reoffer price 99.571
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015 UKT
Payment Date April 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 300 million
Sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0776295213
