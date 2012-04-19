New Issue-Sanctuary Capital prices 300 mln stg 2047 bond

April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sanctuary Capital PLC
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date April 26, 2047
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.665
Spread 172 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2046 UKT
Payment Date April 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
