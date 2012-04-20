FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Air Canada, ACPA agree to resume talks under govt arbitrator
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Air Canada, ACPA agree to resume talks under govt arbitrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Air Canada and its pilots’ body have agreed to a 10-day negotiation period to re-start talks which ended in a strike last week.

The negotiation period will begin following the appointment of an arbitrator by the minister of labour, Air Canada and the Air Canada Pilots Association said in a statement.

The airline has been in dispute with a number of unions, including the one representing its pilots. It wants to set up a discount airline to help its bottom line at a difficult time for the aviation sector, while the unions oppose the plan, fearing job security.

The agreement comes a week after ACPA pilots went on a strike that was deemed illegal by Canada’s labor board.

Both parties have agreed to a media blackout during the negotiations.

