April 20 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions of a bill to be issued on May 02, 2012

Borrower Singapore Government

Total Amount Offered S$ 4 billion

Minimum Denomination S$ 1000

Issue Code BY12100T

Issue Date May 02, 2012

Maturity Date May 02, 2013

Method of Sale Uniform-Price Auction

Auction Date April 26 2012