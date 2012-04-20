New Issue-G4S prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower G4S PLC

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 02, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.336

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.6bp

over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,

BNP Paribas & Danske Bank

Ratings BBB(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

