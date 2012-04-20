New Issue-G4S prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower G4S PLC
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 02, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.336
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.6bp
over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
BNP Paribas & Danske Bank
Ratings BBB(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
