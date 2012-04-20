New Issue-Raspadskaya Securities prices $400 mln 2017 bond

April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Issuer Raspadskaya Securities Ltd
Borrower OJSC Raspadskaya
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date April 27, 2017
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley,
Troika & VTB Capital
Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), B+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue