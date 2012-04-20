FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Raspadskaya Securities prices $400 mln 2017 bond
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Raspadskaya Securities prices $400 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer Raspadskaya Securities Ltd

Borrower OJSC Raspadskaya

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date April 27, 2017

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley,

Troika & VTB Capital

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), B+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

