TEXT-Fitch:No rtg impact from amendment to the Irish ACS Act 2001

Apr 23 - The recent amendment to the Irish Asset Covered Securities (ACS) Act will have no rating impact on existing ACS programmes because our covered bonds analysis focuses primarily on the cover pool assets, rather than the total mortgage assets of the ACS bank, which the change relates to.

The change to the Irish Asset Covered Securities (ACS) Act 2001 (Section 31(1)) Regulations 2012 was published on 17 April 2012. It relates to the cap on the ratio of the total principal amounts outstanding of the mortgage loans held by an ACS institution to the total prudent market value of the mortgaged property, which has been raised to 100%, from 80%.

While we deem the change as weakening the ACS Act, it is not material to the analysis of the cover pool backing the ACS programmes and to the rating of the ACS, as the ratio is not calculated for the cover pool assets but for the total mortgage assets on the balance sheet of the ACS bank. In our covered bonds analysis, we only rely on the cover pool assets as security for the covered bonds. The ACS Act includes a more restrictive ratio for the assets in the cover pool, where the cap on the ratio of mortgage loans to the prudent market value of the underlying property is 75%. This ratio is more conservative than the amended one, not only because it is lower, but because it applies to all loans individually and not on a simple average basis.

Given the limited origination levels of new mortgage loans by Irish ACS banks and the sharp decrease in house prices in Ireland since 2007 (down 48.2% in January 2012 from the peak), the ratio of loans to the prudent market value of properties has increased significantly for ACS banks. Since this ratio is measured for the total balance sheet of the ACS banks, there is little flexibility for the banks to decrease the ratio when house prices fall, as this can only be done by selling assets or originating new mortgage loans. It has therefore proved more of a constraint for ACS banks than the more conservative ratio applicable to the cover pool assets, which can be complied with more easily by adding assets to the cover pool. We believe that the new ratio of 100% gives more of a cushion for the ACS bank to comply with the legislation as house prices continue to fall in Ireland.

Fitch nevertheless monitors the available mortgage loans at the ACS bank level to ensure that the minimum over-collateralisation between cover pool assets and covered bonds can be met over time. We will continue to monitor any changes to the Irish ACS sector and if necessary incorporate any changes into the agency’s analysis of the rating of the ACS programmes in the future.