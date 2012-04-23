New Issue-KBN adds 200 mln NOK to 2016 bond

April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 2, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 102.325

Payment Date April 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0669838541

Data supplied by International Insider.