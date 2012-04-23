New Issue-KfW adds 250 mln stg to 2014 bond

April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 8, 2014

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 105.155

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2014 Gilt

Payment Date April 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.875 billion

sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0479413931

