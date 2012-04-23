FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-L-Bank prices $700 mln 2014 FRN
April 23, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-L-Bank prices $700 mln 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

(L-Bank)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date May 2, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date May 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) GSI, JPmorgan & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0777538009

Data supplied by International Insider.

