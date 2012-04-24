New Issue-CBA prices 296.8 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 296.8 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date May 19, 2016
Coupon 7.08 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date May 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 20 - 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
