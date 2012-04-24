FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CBA prices 296.8 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond
April 24, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CBA prices 296.8 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 296.8 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date May 19, 2016

Coupon 7.08 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 20 - 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

