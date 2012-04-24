Indian shares gain; TCS surges 12.7 pct on outlook

MUMBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally rose 0.75 percent on Tuesday, led by rally in information technology shares after Tata Consultancy Services sounded upbeat about its outlook, helping easing some of the recent concerns about the sector.

TCS surged 12.7 percent while Wipro added 4.4 percent. Infosys ended up 1.6 percent, reversing earlier sharp losses.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index provisionally closed 128.44 points higher at 17,225.12 points.

The 50-share NSE index closed 0.42 percent up at 5,222.65 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)