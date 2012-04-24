New Issue-KDB prices 180 mln sfr 2016 bond

April 24 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)

Issue Amount 180 Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 23, 2016

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.739

Reoffer price 100.239

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 129bp

over Govt

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0181915718

