New Issue-KDB prices 180 mln sfr 2016 bond

April 24 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount 180 Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 23, 2016
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.739
Reoffer price 100.239
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 129bp
over Govt
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.