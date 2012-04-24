New Issue-BPCE SFH adds 600 mln euros to 2022 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 104.781

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 11,2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.85

billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011169879

