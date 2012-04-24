New Issue-BPCE SFH adds 600 mln euros to 2022 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 104.781
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 11,2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.85
billion euro when fungible
