New Issue-BPCE SFH adds 600 mln euros to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BPCE SFH adds 600 mln euros to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 104.781

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 11,2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.85

billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011169879

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

