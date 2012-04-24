New Issue-IBRD adds 100 mln stg to 2014 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

& Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 17, 2014

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 100.164

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0746026227

ISIN XS0746026227

on

