New Issue-KBN adds $200 mln to 2017 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp

Reoffer price 100.022

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 38bp

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $500 million

when fungible

ISIN US50048MAN02