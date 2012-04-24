New Issue-EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2019 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 2, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.817

Reoffer price 99.817

Yield 2.654 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 159.6

bp over the Bund

Payment Date May 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN E000A1G0AR0

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.