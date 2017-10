link.reuters.com/qaz77s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

SM Prime seeks to raise $164 mln to fund expansion - BusinessWorld

link.reuters.com/paz77s

----

Metro Pacific, Ayala to jointly pursue rail projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/maz77s

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)