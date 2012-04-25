MIDCAP-Malaysia Sarawak stands out on valuations

Sarawak Plantations ranks high on valuations among 19 stocks in Malaysia’s consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The planter has scores of 100 in StarMine’s Value Momentum and Analyst Revision Models.

StarMine pegs the company’s intrinsic value at 6.97 ringgit, more than twice the 3.05 ringgit it traded on Wednesday.

It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 87, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock has risen 2.6 percent over the past month in a flat broader market as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.

The Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)