FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Swedbank prices 650 mln SEK 2014 FRN
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Swedbank prices 650 mln SEK 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 03, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 95bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.