New Issue-Swedbank prices 650 mln SEK 2014 FRN

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 03, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 95bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

