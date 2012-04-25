New Issue-BNP Paribas adds 30.0 mln Turkish lira to 2014 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 30.0 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date March 09, 2014
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 100.29
Reoffer price 99.29
Yield 8.3 pct
Reoffer Yield 8.905 pct
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 150 million Turkish lira
When fungible
Permanent ISIN XS0602260617
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.