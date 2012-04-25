New Issue-KommuneKredit prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KommuneKredit
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 05, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.83
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.25bp
over CT3
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
