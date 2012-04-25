FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-KommuneKredit prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-KommuneKredit prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KommuneKredit

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 05, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.83

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.25bp

over CT3

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank

& HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0778355478

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.