New Issue-KommuneKredit prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KommuneKredit

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 05, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.83

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.25bp

over CT3

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank

& HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0778355478

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue