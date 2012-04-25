New Issue-Nordea prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank Finland PLC
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 03, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.757
Reoffer yield 2.288 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equuivalent to 109.3bp
Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date May 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Nordea markets &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
