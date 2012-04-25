New Issue-Nordea prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank Finland PLC

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 03, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.757

Reoffer yield 2.288 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equuivalent to 109.3bp

Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Nordea markets &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS0778465228

