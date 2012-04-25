New Issue-CRH prices dual tranche deal-LEADS

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse De Refinancement De L‘Habitat (CRH)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 21, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.292

ISIN CH0184777255

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 23, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.994

ISIN CH018477727

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law French

