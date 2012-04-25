New Issue-Dubai DOF Sukuk Prices Dual Tranche Deal - Leads

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dubai DOF Sukuk

Obligor Government of Dubai & Department of Finance

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date May 02, 2017

Coupon 4.9 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 403.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct March 2017 UST

ISIN XS0778097088

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date May 02, 2022

Coupon 6.45 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 445.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct February 2022 UST

ISIN XS0778097674

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC & NBAD

Listing Dubai Finance Markets

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Dubai

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue