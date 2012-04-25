New Issue-Dubai DOF Sukuk Prices Dual Tranche Deal - Leads

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dubai DOF Sukuk
Obligor Government of Dubai & Department of Finance
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2017
Coupon 4.9 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 403.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct March 2017 UST
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2022
Coupon 6.45 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 445.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct February 2022 UST
Common Terms
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC & NBAD
Listing Dubai Finance Markets
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Dubai
