March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC

Guarantor UK Financial Indemnity

Issue Amount 1.4 billion sterling

Maturity Date May 02, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.397

Reoffer price 99.397

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0778434000