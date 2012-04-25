New Issue-KBN adds 100 mln NOK to 2016 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 2, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.175
Yield 2.465 pct
Reoffer price 100.55
Reoffer Yield 2.861 pct
Payment Date April 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 1.65 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.