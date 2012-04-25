FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EBRD adds 200 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EBRD adds 200 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 200 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date April 28, 2014

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 106.65

Payment Date May 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s note programme

The issue size will total 725 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0618983950

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

