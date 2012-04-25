FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TriQuint forecasts 2nd-qtr loss; shares fall
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

TriQuint forecasts 2nd-qtr loss; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - TriQuint Semiconductor Inc posted a first-quarter profit in line with market expectations, and forecast a second-quarter loss.

Shares of the company were down 10 percent in extended trading. They closed at $5.52 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The company posted earnings of $1.9 million, or 1 cent a share. Excluding items, it earned 2 cents a share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $216.7 million.

For the second quarter, it expects a loss of 10 cents to 15 cents a share on revenue of $170 million to $185 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.