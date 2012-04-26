FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ZKB prices 525 mln SFR 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-ZKB prices 525 mln SFR 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 525 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 23, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 16bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 16bp

Payment Date May 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH018488993

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Reporting By Milner D'Souza

