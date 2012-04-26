New Issue-ICO adds 500 mln euros to 2016 bond

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 101.473

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SPGB

Payment Date May 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 3.1 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0582801865

Data supplied by International Insider.