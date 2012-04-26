FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Landshypotek AB adds 200 mln SEK 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Landshypotek AB adds 200 mln SEK 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 3, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 91bp

Payment Date April 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 375 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0003615095

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

