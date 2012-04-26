New Issue-Landshypotek AB adds 200 mln SEK 2015 FRN

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landshypotek AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 3, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 91bp
Payment Date April 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 375 million
Swedish crown when fungible
