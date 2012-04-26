New Issue-European Union prices 2.7 bln euro 2022 bond

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Union

Issue Amount 2.7 billion euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.626

Reoffer price 99.626

Spread 56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.3

bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, DZ Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan

Stanley, SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN EU000A1G4DN5

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.