New Issue-European Union prices 2.7 bln euro 2022 bond

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Union
Issue Amount 2.7 billion euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.626
Reoffer price 99.626
Spread 56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.3
bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date May 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, DZ Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan
Stanley, SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.