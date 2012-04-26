New Issue-K.Wah International prices $200 mln 2017 bond

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower K. Wah International Financial Services
Limited
Guarantor K. Wah International Holdings Limited
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date May 4, 2017
Coupon 5.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 454.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct April 2017 UST
Payment Date May 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, DBS & HSBC
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.