New Issue-K.Wah International prices $200 mln 2017 bond

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower K. Wah International Financial Services

Limited

Guarantor K. Wah International Holdings Limited

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date May 4, 2017

Coupon 5.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 454.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct April 2017 UST

Payment Date May 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, DBS & HSBC

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

