New Issue-Aviva prices $650 mln perp bond

Borrower Aviva PLC

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 8.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC

& JPMorgan

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

Callable on November 3, 2017 and

every interest payment date

thereafter

ISIN XS0778476340

