New Issue-Aviva prices $650 mln perp bond

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Aviva PLC
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 8.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
& JPMorgan
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
Programme
Callable on November 3, 2017 and
every interest payment date
thereafter
