New Issue-KfW prices NZ$100 mln 2015 bond

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date May 8, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 100.734

Payment Date May 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0779126068

