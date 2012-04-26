New Issue-EFSF adds 1.0 bln euros to 2032 bond

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2032

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 102.696

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.5

billion euro when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0AJ7

